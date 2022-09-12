Australia contemplates C-130J replacement and JTAC training aircraft
The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) was the second export customer for the C-130J-30 and it may fast-track its Hercules fleet replacement with more of the same well before the end of this decade.
Australia acquired its C-130Js from 1999-2001, and given their early configuration, they lacked some of the navigation, cargo handling and other systems that are now standard on new builds. RAAF examples will reach their 30-year life of type in FY2030-31.
No. 37 Squadron operates the hardworking C-130Js, and Australia could buy as many as 30 new C-130Js under Project Air 7404.
This ambition was reflected in
