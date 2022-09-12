To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia contemplates C-130J replacement and JTAC training aircraft

12th September 2022 - 09:58 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The RAAF is planning to replace its current fleet of C-130J-30 transport aircraft. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

Australia is thinking ahead to an enlarged transport fleet to replace current C-130Js, plus it has got the ball rolling on the lease of aircraft for JTAC training.

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) was the second export customer for the C-130J-30 and it may fast-track its Hercules fleet replacement with more of the same well before the end of this decade.

Australia acquired its C-130Js from 1999-2001, and given their early configuration, they lacked some of the navigation, cargo handling and other systems that are now standard on new builds. RAAF examples will reach their 30-year life of type in FY2030-31.

No. 37 Squadron operates the hardworking C-130Js, and Australia could buy as many as 30 new C-130Js under Project Air 7404.

This ambition was reflected in

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

