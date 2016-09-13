MSPO 2016: T-72/PT-91 upgrades proposed (video)

Polish industry has put forward proposals that would see the army’s ageing T-72 and PT-91 ‘Twardy’ main battle tanks modernised with new weapons and equipment.

Despite a clear willingness to purchase Western equipment, including Leopard 2 MBTs from Germany, Polish Land Forces still has a sizeable stock of Soviet-era T-72 tanks at its disposal. This includes the PT-91, which is a heavily modified T-72 fitted with indigenous defence technologies.

Modernisation, rather than buying new or second-hand equipment, is one option for Polish Army.

Polish companies OBRUM and Bumar Łabędy – part of the state-run Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) –