To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

MSPO 2016: T-72/PT-91 upgrades proposed (video)

13th September 2016 - 13:07 GMT | by Grant Turnbull in Kielce

RSS

Polish industry has put forward proposals that would see the army’s ageing T-72 and PT-91 ‘Twardy’ main battle tanks modernised with new weapons and equipment. 

Despite a clear willingness to purchase Western equipment, including Leopard 2 MBTs from Germany, Polish Land Forces still has a sizeable stock of Soviet-era T-72 tanks at its disposal. This includes the PT-91, which is a heavily modified T-72 fitted with indigenous defence technologies. 

Modernisation, rather than buying new or second-hand equipment, is one option for Polish Army.

Polish companies OBRUM and Bumar Łabędy – part of the state-run Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) –

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Grant Turnbull

Author

Grant Turnbull

Grant Turnbull was the editor of Land Warfare International and Digital Battlespace magazines with Shephard …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from MSPO 2016 Show News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us