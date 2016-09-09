MSPO 2016: Poland studies induction rockets

With Poland looking at laser guided weapon technology through state-owned munitions manufacturer Mesko, Thales is hoping to steal a march on other potential international partners.

In line with a raft of collaboration agreements announced during the MSPO exhibition in Kielce, Thales subsidiary TDA has partnered with Mesko to manufacture induction rockets within Poland for potential domestic and export markets.

The companies said production would take place at Mesko’s Skarżysko-Kamienna plant, in partnership with Thales.

Mesko is also speaking to munitions developers such as BAE Systems and Raytheon about providing a laser-guided capability for existing stocks of 70mm rockets.

Its collaboration