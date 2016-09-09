To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

MSPO 2016: Show round up (video)

9th September 2016 - 16:00 GMT | by Tony Skinner, Grant Turnbull in Kielce

This year’s MSPO exhibition held in Kielce, Poland, promised to give greater insight into the Polish government’s future defence plans and how they wish to spend an increasing defence budget.

‘Clarity’ was a choice word, with attendees hoping that the government would shine a light on key programmes. However, after four days it was clear that the clarity industry desired would not be so forthcoming.

Tony Skinner and Grant Turnbull discuss some of the key moments and what implications they have for industry players that want to do business in Poland now, and in the future.

