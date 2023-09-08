DSEI 2023: UK-developed Venom revolver cannon to equip Turkish remote weapon stations

The Turkish Unirobotics Trakon RWS, developed using internal R&D funding, is being marketed with a wider range of weapons to meet specific end-users' requirements.

These range from the standard 12.7mm M2 HB machine gun (MG), 40mm automatic grenade launcher (AGL), 20x102mm and 25x137mm cannon up to the AEI Systems 30x113mm Venom Low Recoil (LR) revolver cannon.

When fitted with the latter the total weight of the Trakon RWS with weapon but without ammunition is 477kg.

RWS traverse is electric from 160 degrees left and right with 360 degrees being an option with a slip ring, while weapon elevation is from -15 to +55 degrees.

For the RWS the weapon is fed from the left, the stabilised sensor pod is mounted on the right and includes a day camera with zoom capability, IR thermal camera with x6 continuous zoom and an eyesafe laser rangefinder with a maximum range of 12,000m.

The Venom LR revolver cannon has been developed by AEI Systems of the UK from the ground up. The company has many years of experience in design and manufacture of medium-calibre cannon including the ADEN 25 and ADEN 30 aircraft guns, for which it is now the design authority.

The Venom LR is a gas-operated, electrically primed self-loading revolver cannon with a new 1.4m long barrel with a three-stage muzzle brake for reduced recoil and improved parabolic profile.

In addition it has barrel support as well as aligned recoil buffers that interface directly to the Trakon's gimbal elevation driveshaft and yoke arms through an integrated buffer cradle.

The cocking system is electrical and mechanical, and other features include a gun loaded/unloaded indicator, round counter and rate-of-fire remote monitoring capability.

The Venom can be fed from left or right and its operator can select single-shot, 225rpm or fully automatic at 1,200rpm; effective range is 2,000m.

The Venom LR fires standard 30mm ammunition used in other weapons including the French DEFA and US M230 cannon and includes armour piecing (AP), armour piercing – tracer (AP-T), high-explosive incendiary (HE-I), high-explosive incendiary tracer (HEI-T), high-explosive dual purpose (HE-DP) and associated training rounds.

In early 2023 Turkish conglomerate Samsun Yurt Savunma (SYS), which also own the CANiK pistol brand, completed an 80% investment in AEI Systems.

Although most recently shown installed on an FNSS Pars 4x4 armoured vehicle fitted with a Sancak RWS and a Nurol Makina NMS-L 4x4 fitted with a Unirobotics RWS for land operations, the Venom LR also has naval applications.

AEI will be displaying its weapon systems at DSEI 2023 next week.

