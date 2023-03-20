Mobility and deception keeping Ukrainian air defence systems intact

Since the start of the invasion last February, Ukraine has emphasised the need for Western air defence systems to augment its Soviet-era capabilities.

With the arrival of systems such as IRIS-T and NASAMS, Kyiv's interception rate has increased.

Speaking at the Royal United Services Institute's (RUSI) Integrated Air and Missile Defence Conference on 9 March, Ian Williams, International Security Programme fellow and Missile Defence Project deputy director told delegates Ukraine's exploitation of mobility and deception had kept much of its air defence systems intact.

Ukraine has also applied this logic to other forces, such as deep fires, using deception