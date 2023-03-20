To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Mobility and deception keeping Ukrainian air defence systems intact

20th March 2023 - 14:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Western systems like NASAMS have helped Ukraine improve its interception rates. (Photo: Kongsberg)

Mobility and deception tactics have helped keep Ukrainian air defence systems stay online during Russia's invasion of the country.

Since the start of the invasion last February, Ukraine has emphasised the need for Western air defence systems to augment its Soviet-era capabilities.

With the arrival of systems such as IRIS-T and NASAMS, Kyiv's interception rate has increased.

Speaking at the Royal United Services Institute's (RUSI) Integrated Air and Missile Defence Conference on 9 March, Ian Williams, International Security Programme fellow and Missile Defence Project deputy director told delegates Ukraine's exploitation of mobility and deception had kept much of its air defence systems intact.

Ukraine has also applied this logic to other forces, such as deep fires, using deception

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us