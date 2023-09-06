Mercedes-Benz delivers 100-plus Zetros trucks to Ukraine in support of war against Russia

The delivery of Zetros trucks includes a number of vehicle types for military support and logistics tasks which will increase the ability of the Ukrainian armed forces and expand their operational capability for supply and defence.

The company stated that for several months the Ukrainian Ministry of the Interior has been using Zetros from previous deliveries for a wide range of disaster relief missions. Relief workers on site use the trucks to supply the population in difficult-to-reach areas, clear roads and remove rubble. Wherever the situation permits, the vehicles also support reconstruction.

For off-road mobility the Zetros design features: permanent all-wheel drive, an option included with most of the Ukraine vehicles, along with two-speed transfer case and differential lock; heavy-duty planetary hub reduction axles with differential locks; heavy-duty main frame; cab-behind-engine layout for a smoother ride off-road; and an optional central tyre inflation system for better traction on different surfaces.

In May 2012, the German Army bought 110 Zetros GTF vehicles to meet its requirement for an armoured logistics vehicle able to carry a 5t payload.

The funds for the procurement came from the German government’s support initiative, which is jointly overseen and implemented by the German Foreign Ministry and the German Ministry of Defence.

