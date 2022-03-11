Marker UGV receives digital twin

A report in mid-February from RIA Novosti claimed that Android Technology and Research Institute of Robotics had developed a digital twin for the Advanced Research Foundation’s (ARF’s) Marker UGV.

Marker was developed by ARF to test and experiment with the next generation of unmanned technologies and inform future Russian efforts to field combat UGVs. The digital twin will enable the ARF to model tactics and procedures as well as possible mobility limitations without risking the actual vehicle.

Digital twinning will also assist in the development of the UGV and reduce the costs associated with the development process. A digital twin will also be useful in testing the Marker UGV’s ability to navigate autonomously, as opposed to the predetermined routes that it is currently designed to follow.

Russia has taken tentative steps towards fielding combat UGVs such as the Uran-9, which participated in the Zapad-21 exercises last year. Contracts have also been awarded for Project Shturm; an ambitious programme seeking to develop a three tank team of unmanned T-72s configured for urban warfare. Unmanned technologies have also been trialled on the T-14 Armata MBT.

It appears that the Russian Armed Forces are experimenting with UGVs to see what they can reliably be tasked to do. Uran-9, for example, was used to engage tanks at a range of 3km using ATGMs during Zapad-21. Marker has been tested as part of a swarm of UGVs and in an anti-UAV role. Some tests were also conducted to show how an infantryman could control the UGV’s turret using a sight on his rifle.

The arrival of the digital twin suggests that Russian defence research groups are seeking ways to accelerate the development of their UGVs. This, combined with Russia’s willingness to take risks with its developmental programmes, suggests that UGVs may enter wider service with the Russian forces in the near future.

However, the conflict in Ukraine is likely to impact the development timelines of Russia’s UGVs. It is apparent that the conflict has been costly for Russia - both in terms of systems lost in combat, and exquisite capabilities like cruise missiles spent - which will impose a cost on Russia’s defence industry as it seeks to replace these losses. This, combined with the most extensive sanctions regime ever imposed on Russia, may reduce the resources available for the development and production of UGVs and extend development timelines.