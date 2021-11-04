Russian UGVs make headway of sorts

Expal introduces dual EIMOS 81 mm mortar system
The Onboard Mortar System was developed through an R&D programme with SDGPLATIN, following the requirements of the Marine Corps. The first batch is expected to be delivered in the coming months.
Russian industry and defence officials reported progress on a number of UGV projects in the course of 2021. However, while robotics and autonomous technology remain priorities for the Russian MoD, their employment and tactics are still subject to debate.
The Marker multipurpose platform appears to have made progress since the project was launched in 2018. According to the developer, the Advanced Research Foundation, this summer Marker performed a 100km journey in fully autonomous mode.
Developments continued in October 2021: a wheeled Marker was handed over to Roscosmos for field tests at the Vostochny Cosmodrome; and state-run Russian news agency …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The Onboard Mortar System was developed through an R&D programme with SDGPLATIN, following the requirements of the Marine Corps. The first batch is expected to be delivered in the coming months.
Rheinmetall and Intracom Defense agree to jointly develop a vehicle-based C4I system.
The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration has placed two orders with Scania and Volvo for 487 logistics vehicles, with initial deliveries scheduled for 2022.
Norway will receive half a dozen Leguan bridge-laying systems ahead of schedule, according to KMW.
The Ajax family of tracked vehicles is being procured by the UK MoD to replace the remaining legacy Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance (Tracked) (CVR(T)) in service with the British Army.
Nigerian Federal Government acquired new armoured personnel carriers for counter-insurgency operations.