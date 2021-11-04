Russian UGVs make headway of sorts

Russian industry and defence officials reported progress on a number of UGV projects in the course of 2021. However, while robotics and autonomous technology remain priorities for the Russian MoD, their employment and tactics are still subject to debate.

The Marker multipurpose platform appears to have made progress since the project was launched in 2018. According to the developer, the Advanced Research Foundation, this summer Marker performed a 100km journey in fully autonomous mode.

Developments continued in October 2021: a wheeled Marker was handed over to Roscosmos for field tests at the Vostochny Cosmodrome; and state-run Russian news agency …