Lockheed Martin gains market share in Europe with tailored missile and air defence systems

The war in Ukraine has deeply impacted the defence landscape in Europe and required countries to field advanced missile and air defence systems. By supplying tailored solutions, Lockheed Martin (LM) says it is gaining market share in the region.

Apart from supplying Kyiv’s troops with Javelin anti-tank weapons, M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) and Patriot air defence systems, the company is also providing equipment to other countries and partnering with European manufacturers.

‘Our portfolios offer very unique capabilities. They are in high demand, not only in Europe, as we have seen in