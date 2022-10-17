Lockheed Martin Australia to set up integrated ecosystem for air and missile defence

Lockheed Martin Australia is investing A$74 million ($46.23 million) to set up what it described on 17 October as a ‘new Integrated Air and Missile Defence [IAMD] Ecosystem’ in the country.

The new IAMD Ecosystem ‘will position Australia for a key role in the IAMD global supply chain’, the company added.

The announcement aligns with Australian government policy to develop sovereign industrial capabilities, and it also follows a proposed solution from Lockheed Martin Australia for the Project Air 6500 Phase 1 Joint Air Battle Management System.

Australia is looking for a strategic partner to deliver a JABMS system toward the end of the decade, and in August 2021 it down-selected Lockheed Martin Australia and Northrop Grumman Australia as the final two contenders.