Defence Notes

Australia narrows the field for Air 6500

7th August 2021 - 05:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Assets like the E-7A Wedgetail will contribute to the Joint Air Battle Management System being created under Project Air 6500. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

The ADF's plan to create a joint BMS to monitor airborne threats to Australia makes progress.

Australia has down-selected two US-based conglomerates in a competition to develop the Joint Air Battle Management System for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) under Project Air 6500 Phase 1.

The two primes chosen to go through to the final stage of the competitive evaluation process are Lockheed Martin Australia and Northrop Grumman Australia, with an announcement made by Defence Minister Peter Dutton on 5 August.

Air 6500 will invest A$2.7 billion ($1.99 billion) on a system to provide situational awareness and help defend against hostile aircraft and missiles.

The management system will also be at the ...

