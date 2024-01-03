To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Lithuania receives JLTVs and towed mortars, orders optical sights and radars

Lithuania receives JLTVs and towed mortars, orders optical sights and radars

3rd January 2024 - 16:00 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Lithuania has received the last 50 JLTVs under a 2019 order. (Photo: Lithuania MND)

Lithuania has invested heavily in new equipment for air defence and its ground forces including recently signing an agreement with Sweden for short-range air-defence systems, additional NASAMS medium-range air defence systems and additional Saab RBS 70 air defence missiles.

Lithuania has ordered Thales GM200 MM/C multipurpose radar systems and Raytheon Elcan Optical Technologies optical sights as it has taken delivery of the last of the first batch of 200 Oshkosh Defence Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) and Expal 120mm 120-MX2-SM towed mortars.

The order for the Thales radars was announced on 3 January and is worth €126.7 million (US$138.3 million) with first systems expected to be delivered in 2026.

The Lithuanian Ministry of National Defence (MND) said the purpose of the radars ‘is to determine the positions of the opponent's indirect fire systems according to the trajectory of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us