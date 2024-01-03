Lithuania receives JLTVs and towed mortars, orders optical sights and radars

Lithuania has ordered Thales GM200 MM/C multipurpose radar systems and Raytheon Elcan Optical Technologies optical sights as it has taken delivery of the last of the first batch of 200 Oshkosh Defence Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) and Expal 120mm 120-MX2-SM towed mortars.

The order for the Thales radars was announced on 3 January and is worth €126.7 million (US$138.3 million) with first systems expected to be delivered in 2026.

The Lithuanian Ministry of National Defence (MND) said the purpose of the radars ‘is to determine the positions of the opponent's indirect fire systems according to the trajectory of