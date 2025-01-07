Lithuania orders L3Harris manpack radios and AeroVironment small drones
Lithuania’s Defence Materiel Agency (DMA) under the Ministry of National Defence (MND) will receive new uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) from AeroVironment in 2025 as well as L3Harris manpack (man-portable backpack) radios, which were ordered in 2024.
The DMA signed two deals on acquisition of L3Harris manpack radios worth approximately US$25 million at the end of 2024. The radios will be integrated in the country’s JLTVs and Vilkas infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs).
The DMA also signed a deal with the US Government in mid-December for the purchase of small UAS from AeroVironment under a contract worth US$7.8 million.
The UAS will be integrated with Switchblade 600 UAS and are scheduled to be delivered this year, with more expected to be ordered.
Lithuania has been spending a lot on western equipment in recent months.
In October 2024, Lithuania’s State Defence Council approved the purchase of KNDS Leopard 2 main battle tanks and BAE Systems Hagglunds CV90 tracked IFVs. The approval followed an announcement earlier in October for the acquisition of an additional 27 ARTEC Boxer-Vilkas IFVs.
In September 2022, Lithuania announced it would also receive more full-rate production FGM-148 Javelin ATGMs by November 2026 as part of a $311.17 million contract modification.
