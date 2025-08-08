To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Kyiv works to replicate unmanned air success with ground vehicles

8th August 2025 - 08:13 GMT | by ​Neil Thompson in London, UK

RSS

The Zmiy demining UGV is one of the new platforms developed under United24 funding. (Photo: United24)

The conflict in Ukraine has seen the country’s defence firms emerge as technological innovators in response to the Russian invasion of the country in 2022. The drone war in the air has been a significant development while the efforts on the ground have been less acknowledged.

The Ukrainian government has turned to indigenous technology companies to help it reduce combat losses and fill difficult or dangerous roles on the battlefield since Russia’s invasion. The country’s military, political and industrial leaders have emphasised local design and production of drones.

Kyiv is hoping that the ongoing roll-out of domestically produced Uncrewed Ground Vehicles (UGVs) will repeat the success the country has had with indigenous Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UASs). This has also involved Ukrainian embassies in supporting countries engaging in fundraising for multiple UGV designs.

As part of these efforts, the Ukrainian government has established technology clusters like BRAVE1

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

​Neil Thompson

Author

​Neil Thompson

Neil Thompson is a freelance journalist for Shephard and other publishers. He currently works as …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us