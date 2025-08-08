Kyiv works to replicate unmanned air success with ground vehicles

The Ukrainian government has turned to indigenous technology companies to help it reduce combat losses and fill difficult or dangerous roles on the battlefield since Russia’s invasion. The country’s military, political and industrial leaders have emphasised local design and production of drones.

Kyiv is hoping that the ongoing roll-out of domestically produced Uncrewed Ground Vehicles (UGVs) will repeat the success the country has had with indigenous Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UASs). This has also involved Ukrainian embassies in supporting countries engaging in fundraising for multiple UGV designs.

As part of these efforts, the Ukrainian government has established technology clusters like BRAVE1