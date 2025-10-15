AUSA 2025: KNDS France to bid for US Army requirement
At AUSA 2025, KNDS France announced it had teamed up with local company Leonardo DRS to enter its latest CAESAR Mk II (6x6) 155 mm self-propelled (SP) artillery system to meet the potential requirements of the US Army.
For the US market this is called the Mobile Tactical Cannon (MTC), which is currently in full-scale production for the French Army and export customers and is a follow-on to the original CAESAR Mk I.
Both systems are fitted with a 155mm/52-calibre ordnance that meets the NATO Joint Ballistic Memorandum of Understanding (JBMoU).
CAESAR Mk II is based on a new chassis fitted
More from AUSA 2025
-
AUSA 2025: Persistent Systems to complete its largest order by year’s end
Persistent Systems received its largest ever single order for its MPU5 devices and other systems earlier this month and has already delivered the 50 units to the US Army’s 4th Infantry Division.
-
AUSA 2025: AeroVironment showcases new variant of Switchblade loitering munition family
The new Switchblade 400 was on display alongside new variants of existing drones: the Switchblade 600 Block 2 and Switchblade 300 Block 20.
-
AUSA 2025: Boeing wins $2.7 billion PAC-3 production contract as it explores supply chain expansion
Boeing will work with prime contractor Lockheed Martin to boost PAC-3 production capacity to hit higher delivery targets, as demand for the interceptors continues to surge.