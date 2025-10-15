AUSA 2025: KNDS France to bid for US Army requirement

At AUSA 2025, KNDS France announced it had teamed up with local company Leonardo DRS to enter its latest CAESAR Mk II (6x6) 155 mm self-propelled (SP) artillery system to meet the potential requirements of the US Army.

For the US market this is called the Mobile Tactical Cannon (MTC), which is currently in full-scale production for the French Army and export customers and is a follow-on to the original CAESAR Mk I.

Both systems are fitted with a 155mm/52-calibre ordnance that meets the NATO Joint Ballistic Memorandum of Understanding (JBMoU).

CAESAR Mk II is based on a new chassis fitted