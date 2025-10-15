To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUSA 2025: KNDS France to bid for US Army requirement

15th October 2025 - 15:55 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Washington, DC

Scale model of the latest KNDS France CAESAR Mk II (6x6) 155mm self-propelled artillery system as it would be deployed in the firing position. (Photo: author)

The CAESAR Mk II, which was debuted internationally at Eurosatory last year, is a step up from the first model which has seen combat in Ukraine and the Middle East.

At AUSA 2025, KNDS France announced it had teamed up with local company Leonardo DRS to enter its latest CAESAR Mk II (6x6) 155 mm self-propelled (SP) artillery system to meet the potential requirements of the US Army.

For the US market this is called the Mobile Tactical Cannon (MTC), which is currently in full-scale production for the French Army and export customers and is a follow-on to the original CAESAR Mk I.

Both systems are fitted with a 155mm/52-calibre ordnance that meets the NATO Joint Ballistic Memorandum of Understanding (JBMoU).

CAESAR Mk II is based on a new chassis fitted

