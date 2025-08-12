JLTV A2 cleared for first export as AM General awaits US Army plans

The JLTV A2 has more than 270 engineering changes over the first version. (Photo: AM General)

The AM General’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 is in low-rate initial production (LRIP) as testing of first vehicles continues. Canada is set to become the first export customer and the likely order will mark an important step for the company as it awaits the outcome of the US Army Transformation Initiative (ATI) which has argued for cuts to JLTV.