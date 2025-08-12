To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

JLTV A2 cleared for first export as AM General awaits US Army plans

12th August 2025 - 14:45 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, England

The JLTV A2 has more than 270 engineering changes over the first version. (Photo: AM General)

The AM General’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 is in low-rate initial production (LRIP) as testing of first vehicles continues. Canada is set to become the first export customer and the likely order will mark an important step for the company as it awaits the outcome of the US Army Transformation Initiative (ATI) which has argued for cuts to JLTV.

Canada has been cleared for the purchase of up to 60 JLTV A2 vehicles and nine JLTV trailers under a deal worth as much as US$160 million. The sale was approved as a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) by the US State Department and the approval was notified to Congress by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The deal would be the first export order for the new version of the JLTV which is under LRIP contract for the US Army. The vehicles are currently undergoing customer evaluation and testing.

Speaking to Shephard, John Chadbourne, executive VP – government relations at

