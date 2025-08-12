JLTV A2 cleared for first export as AM General awaits US Army plans
Canada has been cleared for the purchase of up to 60 JLTV A2 vehicles and nine JLTV trailers under a deal worth as much as US$160 million. The sale was approved as a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) by the US State Department and the approval was notified to Congress by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.
The deal would be the first export order for the new version of the JLTV which is under LRIP contract for the US Army. The vehicles are currently undergoing customer evaluation and testing.
Speaking to Shephard, John Chadbourne, executive VP – government relations at
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Tests almost completed on German Army Wolf vehicles with deliveries soon
The Germany Army (Bundeswehr) signed for 1,500 Mercedes-Benz Defence Vehicles Wolf 2 all-purpose 4×4 light utility vehicle in July last year, a deal which ultimately be for 5,800 units. Testing is ongoing and first production vehicles are expected to be delivered in November.
-
Kyiv works to replicate unmanned air success with ground vehicles
The conflict in Ukraine has seen the country’s defence firms emerge as technological innovators in response to the Russian invasion of the country in 2022. The drone war in the air has been a significant development while the efforts on the ground have been less acknowledged.
-
US gives Patriot $50 billion boost, as Dutch to deliver first equipment under new scheme
The Patriot Air Defence System has been a core part of equipment used in the Ukraine-Russia war, and will form part of the first Dutch military aid package backed by the new NATO-US Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative.
-
Europe’s air defence boosted by more IRIS-T SLM system orders
The IRIS-T (InfraRed Imaging System - Tail/thrust vector-controlled) SLM (Surface Launched Medium-Range) is a surface-to-air missile system has been developed by Diehl Defence. The system is a key part of the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI) and have been purchased by Sweden for this role.