Italian Navy orders amphibious armoured personnel carriers
On 22 December, Italy's Directorate of Land Armaments signed a contract with IDV for 36 Amphibious Armoured Vehicles (VBAs). This is part of a wider programme to renew and expand Italy's national armoured vehicle fleets, here aimed at increasing the sea projection capability of the navy.
The VBA 8x8 vehicle can be launched and recovered from an amphibious vessel in open ocean and is designed for high mobility and ballistic protection on land.
It is powered by a 700hp FPT Cursor 16 engine, coupled to an automatic seven-speed gearbox and driveline derived from that of the Centauro and VBM Freccia. The VBA has a maximum road speed of 105km/h, while two rear-mounted hydraulic propellers allow navigation 'beyond Sea State 3' and a top water speed of 6kt.
Related Articles
Fincantieri launches Italian Navy LHD
BAE Systems to expand ACV family with recovery variant
FNSS pushes ZAHA for Indonesian AAV requirement
The platform is equipped with a Leonardo HITROLE Light remote turret, with a 12.7mm machine gun.
The VBA design for the Italian Navy is based on the SuperAV 8x8 amphibious platform selected for the US Marine Corps’ Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) programme, provided in partnership with BAE Systems.
The vehicles will replace ageing in-service AAV7-A1 platforms. Shephard Defence Insight reports that the Italian Navy has an overall requirement for 64 VBAs and that trials with the current batch will inform future procurement, including of non-APC variants.
More from Land Warfare
-
European armed forces stock up on 40mm rounds and artillery rockets
Rheinmetall will supply two European nations with 40mm ammunition, while Elbit has landed a contract to deliver 122mm rockets to another country.
-
Europe rallies to replenish ammunition stockpiles as Ukraine war nears anniversary
Europe is looking to increase ammunition production in an effort to bolster national stockpiles while retaining the ability to aid Ukraine.
-
US Bradley Fighting Vehicles are on the way to Ukraine
M2A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles will soon be available at Grafenwoehr in Germany to train Ukrainian troops, according to the Pentagon.
-
ROK Army gains cutting-edge firepower with new mortar carriers, light machine guns
South Korea's procurement agency has approved or implemented a variety of programmes, including counter-battery radars, rocket launchers, light machine guns and mortar carriers.
-
Will British Army Boxer IFVs feature the Patria Nemo mortar system?
While no decision has yet been made, the British Army emerge as the launch customer for the Nemo remote-controlled 120mm mortar system on Boxer vehicles.
-
Indian Army issues a spree of tenders for vehicles and equipment
A bevy of new vehicles and equipment is on the way for the Indian Army, according to a flurry of fast-track RfPs recently issued.