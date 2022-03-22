BAE Systems to expand ACV family with recovery variant

Lockheed Martin UK and IAI aim to promote joint GBAD solution
After an MoU in July 2021, Lockheed Martin UK and IAI now seek to promote a joint GBAD system combining SkyKeeper and Barak MX.
BAE Systems has obtained a $34.9 million contract from the USMC to design and develop a recovery vehicle variant of the Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV).
The ACV-R will replace the legacy Assault Amphibious Vehicle recovery variant (AAVR7A1) ‘and will provide direct field support, maintenance, and recovery to the ACV family of vehicles’, BAE Systems announced on 22 March.
This contract is for the first phase of the programme, which focuses on the design and development of the ACV-R during a 20-month period.
A second phase will include the delivery of production test vehicles for user evaluation.
‘The recovery variant will provide crucial recovery capability in the amphibious fleet,’ said John Swift, VP of amphibious programmes at BAE Systems.
The ACV programme is already in full-rate production with BAE Systems, and the company is also under contract to deliver the ACV personnel variant (ACV-P) and the ACV command variant (ACV-C).
BAE Systems is under contract by the USMC to design and develop the ACV-30 cannon-armed variant and it is conducting a study on incorporating an advanced reconnaissance, C4 and UAS mission payload into the ACV platform.
New Zealand is sending aid and military gear to support Ukraine.
Sweden awards Elbit System a contract to provide ammunition for its fleet of Leopard 2A5s.
Shoulder-fired anti-tank and air defence weapons are proving their worth for Ukraine in its ongoing resistance against Russia – and these systems will remain in the spotlight whether through replenishing depleted stocks, finding new customers or increasing the capabilities of existing users.
The French Army is betting on the acquisition and modernisation of armoured vehicles to ensure deterrence in multiple scenarios and avoid being in high-intensity conflicts. Currently, it is carrying out the Scorpion programme, which is intended to deliver around 4,500 new and upgraded platforms by 2034.
South Korea-based Hanwha Defense expands its UK industry team as it hunts for the Mobile Fires Platform contract.