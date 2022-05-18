To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

FNSS pushes ZAHA for Indonesian AAV requirement

18th May 2022 - 02:44 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

PT Pindad has signed an MoU with FNSS for potential local assembly of the ZAHA AAV from Turkey. (FNSS)

As Indonesia pushes to boost its domestic defence industry, agreements were recently signed for AAVs, small-arms ammunition, C-130 MRO and air surveillance radars.

FNSS is producing 27 ZAHA vehicles, also known as the Marine Assault Vehicle (MAV), for the Turkish Naval Force’s Amphibious Marine Brigade. It is also proffering the platform to Indonesia, as indicated by a recent MoU.

This MoU between FNSS and PT Pindad was signed on 20 April ‘to declare partnership cooperation of the two companies with respect to the MAV in Indonesia’, an FNSS spokesperson told Shephard.

The MoU was signed by PT Pindad President Abraham Mose and FNSS Country Manager Tolgo Sipahi. The event in a PT PAL submarine facility in Surabaya was witnessed by Indonesian President

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us