FNSS pushes ZAHA for Indonesian AAV requirement
FNSS is producing 27 ZAHA vehicles, also known as the Marine Assault Vehicle (MAV), for the Turkish Naval Force’s Amphibious Marine Brigade. It is also proffering the platform to Indonesia, as indicated by a recent MoU.
This MoU between FNSS and PT Pindad was signed on 20 April ‘to declare partnership cooperation of the two companies with respect to the MAV in Indonesia’, an FNSS spokesperson told Shephard.
The MoU was signed by PT Pindad President Abraham Mose and FNSS Country Manager Tolgo Sipahi. The event in a PT PAL submarine facility in Surabaya was witnessed by Indonesian President
