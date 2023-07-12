Indian Army relaunches search for self-propelled air defence systems

In typical merry-go-round fashion, the Indian MoD has issued yet another RfI, this time for self-propelled air defence guns for the army. The tender document was released on 7 July.

With obsolete and mostly Russian-origin systems in service, the army desperately needs mobile air defence platforms to protect mechanised formations. The army is calling this project Self-Propelled Air Defence Gun Missile Systems (SPAD-GMS).

The armoured, self-propelled system can be tracked or wheeled (6x6 or 8x8), with a road range of 320km and speed of 40-60km/h. Either in single or dual vehicles, they must carry cannon and surface-to-air missiles (SAM), as