IDEX 2025: Milrem releases Havoc details and teases with news of another platform coming

Milrem Robotics has released more details on its new large hybrid-electric Havoc 8x8 robotic combat vehicle (RCV) at IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi. It has put on display a full-size mock-up of the vehicle, a platform which marks a major step change for the company.

The company has also foreshadowed that a completely new UGV is in development and provided revised figures for planned Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) deliveries to Ukraine.

The new Havoc platform has seen the company reach out to other sources as part of a process described by Milrem CEO Kuldar Väärsi as part of creating “an eco-system” and tapping into the knowledge and experience of others.

“The next stage for Milrem is to build an eco-system and we need specialist companies included in that,” Väärsi told Shephard at the show ahead of the signing of an agreement of cooperation between Milrem Robotics and Pearson Engineering.

“There is also an issue of cost efficiency and this is also a lesson of the Ukraine War in that we must provide value to the customers,” Väärsi said. “It also all needs to tie together as a system with a command-and-control system bringing in other platforms.”

Havoc measures 6.5m long, 2.7m high and 2.7m wide, with a weight of approximately 12t and payload capacity of 5t. The vehicle is planned to have a maximum road speed of 110km/h, a maximum off-road speed of 50km/h and a range of 600km.

The vehicle will have a ground clearance of 0.44m and a step clearance of 0.6m. It will also be able to handle a 60% gradient and 40% side slope. It is planned to have a fording depth of 1m and a turning circle of 10m.

The vehicle is seen as being a common platform which will provide a range of capabilities including counter-uncrewed aerial systems, mortar fire, artillery radar and anti-tank.

In terms of deliveries of THeMIS UGV to Ukraine, Milrem chief sales officer Patrick Shepherd said the company expected to have delivered up to 70 by the end of 2025 and up to 200 by the end of 2026.

"We have more than 10,000 hours of combat operations with THeMIS and, as a result of that, we are developing an entirely new family that is focused on affordability,” Shepherd remarked.

“We're not going to reveal it to the public until it is completely done in order to protect the process of development. Other than that, it's a separate design with a completely different technical baseline.”

