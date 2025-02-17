IDEX 2025: Milrem releases Havoc details and teases with news of another platform coming
Milrem Robotics has released more details on its new large hybrid-electric Havoc 8x8 robotic combat vehicle (RCV) at IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi. It has put on display a full-size mock-up of the vehicle, a platform which marks a major step change for the company.
The company has also foreshadowed that a completely new UGV is in development and provided revised figures for planned Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) deliveries to Ukraine.
The new Havoc platform has seen the company reach out to other sources as part of a process described by Milrem CEO Kuldar Väärsi as part of creating “an eco-system” and tapping into the knowledge and experience of others.
Related Articles
Milrem improves Themis and uses Ukraine war to inform development
European consortium submits plan for next-generation integrated UGS
IDEX 2025: Milrem Robotics unleashes Havoc
“The next stage for Milrem is to build an eco-system and we need specialist companies included in that,” Väärsi told Shephard at the show ahead of the signing of an agreement of cooperation between Milrem Robotics and Pearson Engineering.
“There is also an issue of cost efficiency and this is also a lesson of the Ukraine War in that we must provide value to the customers,” Väärsi said. “It also all needs to tie together as a system with a command-and-control system bringing in other platforms.”
Havoc measures 6.5m long, 2.7m high and 2.7m wide, with a weight of approximately 12t and payload capacity of 5t. The vehicle is planned to have a maximum road speed of 110km/h, a maximum off-road speed of 50km/h and a range of 600km.
The vehicle will have a ground clearance of 0.44m and a step clearance of 0.6m. It will also be able to handle a 60% gradient and 40% side slope. It is planned to have a fording depth of 1m and a turning circle of 10m.
The vehicle is seen as being a common platform which will provide a range of capabilities including counter-uncrewed aerial systems, mortar fire, artillery radar and anti-tank.
In terms of deliveries of THeMIS UGV to Ukraine, Milrem chief sales officer Patrick Shepherd said the company expected to have delivered up to 70 by the end of 2025 and up to 200 by the end of 2026.
"We have more than 10,000 hours of combat operations with THeMIS and, as a result of that, we are developing an entirely new family that is focused on affordability,” Shepherd remarked.
“We're not going to reveal it to the public until it is completely done in order to protect the process of development. Other than that, it's a separate design with a completely different technical baseline.”
Shephard's IDEX 2025 coverage is sponsored by Shephard News Subscriptions:
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from IDEX 2025 | View all news
-
IDEX 2025: Teal Drones set to sign for US Army production
Red Cat subsidiary Teal Drones was awarded US Army contract for the Short Range Reconnaissance Tranche 2 (SRRT2) programme last year but final negotiations towards a production contract signature continue.
-
IDEX 2025: L3Harris Viper Shield “on timeline” as first upgrade customer launch targeted for mid-2025
L3Harris’ Viper Shield, an all-digital, fully integrated electronic warfare system for the F-16, is aiming for deliveries by late-2025, as the company explores a variety of upgrade options to further futureproof the system.
-
IDEX 2025: NORINCO unveils SH16A artillery system for Middle East market
NORINCO’s SH16A self-propelled howitzer combines mobility, protection and precision firepower. Its claimed uniqueness is debatable, however, given similarities to Germany’s RCH-155 which is already in production.
-
IDEX 2025: Does this up-armoured T-90 tank mean Russia has learnt Ukraine war lessons?
After significant losses of the T-90 main battle tank (MBT) in the Ukraine conflict, Russia's UralVagonZavod has developed and tested a series of upgrades to enhance the survivability of the platform, with the result on display in Abu Dhabi this week.
-
IDEX 2025: DroneShield heralds “incredibly strong” start to 2025, as it works to overcome capacity challenges
The Australian counter-UAS software and hardware provider is looking to significantly increase revenue and scale to match its growing sales footprint with customers across the globe.