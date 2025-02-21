IDEX 2025: Hyundai Rotem highlights advanced features of K2 MBT

For any potential sales to the Middle East, Hyundai Rotem is studying a K2ME version, which will have several improvements to allow it to operate in the high temperatures encountered there.

A Hyundai Rotem spokesperson told Shephard that there were no plans for Middle Eastern trials of the current K2 MBT, and the vehicle will return to South Korea after the show.

The MBT’s main armament comprises a 120mm L55 smoothbore gun, supported by a 7.62mm co-axial machine gun (MG). A remote weapon station (RWS) is mounted on the roof, armed with a stabilised 12.7mm MG and featuring an advanced day/night sight with a laser rangefinder.

As the MBT is equipped with a bustle-mounted automatic loader, the crew has been reduced to a commander, gunner, and driver.

Mobility improvements include an in-arm suspension system and a Dynamic Track Tensioning System, which eliminates the need for manual track adjustment by the driver.

Also displayed alongside the K2 was the first domestically designed and manufactured South Korean powerpack, comprising a cooling system, a 1,500/1,650hp diesel engine, and a fully automatic transmission with six forward and three reverse gears, plus a pivot-turning capability.

Earlier K1-series MBTs featured a German MTU powerpack, and it has taken South Korea significant time to develop its own alternative.

The K2 can be equipped with an active protection system (APS), though this was not displayed at IDEX 2025.

The APS includes turret-mounted radar antennas providing 360° coverage to detect and track threats such as HEAT warheads. If an incoming munition is deemed a direct threat, the system launches a countermeasure to neutralise it before impact. Once a countermeasure is deployed, the automatic loader rapidly reloads for the next engagement.

A full range of support vehicles, including an armoured recovery vehicle (ARV), armoured engineer vehicle (AEV), and armoured vehicle-launched bridge (AVLB), has been developed based on the original K1 hull. All are in service with the South Korean Army.

