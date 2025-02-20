IDEX 2025: Calidus 8×8 Light Infantry Fighting Vehicle enters production
UAE-based Calidus has confirmed that its new LIFV (8×8) is now in production for the UAE in a number of configurations.
While the company declined to provide key information such as engine and transmission for commercial reasons, it has confirmed that it was a new 8×8 hull that builds on Calidus’s experience with its earlier Wahash (8×8) vehicle, which has been shown fitted with various turrets, including that of the Russian BMP-3.
The hull of LIFV is of welded steel with applique passive armour with independent suspension for improved mobility. The version shown at IDEX has been fitted with an Aselsan Nefer remoted controlled turret armed with a Russian 30mm 2A42 dual feed cannon and a roof-mounted remote weapon station (RWS) armed with a 7.62mm machine gun (MG).
Combat weight is being quoted as 27 tonnes of which six tonnes is payload consisting of weapon, ammunition and crew.
Production of this family of vehicles is being undertaken at a purpose-built facility which includes manipulators for hull welding, installation of suspension, installing equipment into the completed chassis and finally fitting the turret or weapon system.
The development can be viewed as another step in the UAE becoming self-sufficient in many key weapon systems. As is often the case, some items will still have to be imported, due to the lack of development around key item such as engines and transmissions.
Other variants will be a baseline APC fitted with a protected weapon station (PWS) armed with a 12.7mm machine gun (MG).
Also shown in Abu Dhabi was a Walash fitted with the complete turret of the Russian BMP-3 tracked infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), which has been in service with the UAE for many years, armed with 100mm gun, 30mm cannon and 7.62mm MG mounted co-axial.
All of these are fully amphibious being powered in the water by a shrouded propeller mounted one either side at the rear.
One Walash chassis was also shown fitted with the Aselsan twin 35mm turret. The turret is already in service with Turkey mounted on an FNSS tracked vehicle and is armed with twin 35mm dual-feed cannon that can fire the Aselsan-developed ATOM air bursting munition (ABM) which is highly effective against small targets such as UAV.
A Walash was also shown fitted with a turret armed with a 155mm/52-calibre barrel which was said to be an evolution of the US M109 turret modified to accent the larger barrel and upgraded fire control system. It also has a roof-mounted RWS for self-defence purposes with day/night cameras and a laser rangefinder.
Before engaging a target, two stabilisers would normally be lowered to the ground on either side of the platform to provide a more stable firing platform when firing with top charges to achieve maximum range.
