IDEX 2025: Aselsan introduces new air-burst round with C-UAS mission in mind

ATOM 25 has a steel cartridge case and is designed be highly effective against UAVs. It is intended for use in a new 25mm dual-feed cannon also being developed in Turkey.

According to an Aselsan engineer, work has been under way for about 18 months and should be completed later this year. When qualified all production will be undertaken by the company.

For some years Aselsan has been producing the ATOM 35 air-burst munition for its in-house upgrade to the Oerlikon twin 35mm GDF towed anti-aircraft gun and Korkut twin 35mm self-propelled anti-aircraft gun system with chassis produced by FNSS.

ATOM 35 is programmed by taking muzzle velocity into consideration and is also effective against small targets such as UAVs as well as crewed aircraft and helicopters.

Aselsan has also completed development of the ATOM 155mm Course Correction System (CCS) with is a direct replacement for standard nose-mounted artillery fuzes fired by the locally manufactured Firtina 52cal tracked howitzer.

This gives a circular error of probability (CEP) of well under 30m, regardless of range which means that less 155mm projectiles are required to neutralise a target, reducing the logistic burden and risk of collateral damage.

According to Aselsan the CCS can be fitted to any 155mm projectile fitted with a standard NATO two-inch well fuze and for safety reasons is activated at a distance of about 60m from the muzzle.

The CCS uses the muzzle velocity radar mounted over the gun's barrel and the Firtina's computerised fire control system.

The ordnance would be laid onto the target with the correct elevation and traverse angles as in a standard indirect fire mission. The radar then measures the muzzle velocity of the projectile as it is fired and calculates the time when the air brakes mounted on the nose of the CCS have to be deployed.

This information is transmitted to the projectile by wireless from the Firtina and the brakes are then deployed. As the projectile nears the target and at the correct time the fuze is activated which can be of an impact, delayed or air-burst type.

