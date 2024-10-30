Aselsan launches new batch of anti-drone solutions at SAHA Expo

Aselsan has launched an array of new anti-drone solutions at SAHA Expo, boosting its ongoing efforts to provide updated technological solutions to its customers.

One of the solutions is the Korkut 25mm remote-controlled weapon system and unmanned turret. It is designed for use against armoured land targets and can be integrated onto tactical vehicles including 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 wheeled or tracked platforms.

The solution also has soft and hard kill capabilities against UASs and counter mini-UAV threats using data from external sensors, including radar and surveillance cameras.

Compared to its 35mm weapon system, a company spokesperson noted to Shephard that the Korkut 25mm stood as a cost-effective option for countries looking to procure a wider range of CUAS solutions.

Aselsan president and CEO Ahmet Akyol said: “We are witnessing the increasing use of drones in operations, and we believe our anti-drone systems with the addition of new capabilities will offer superiority to its users in the elimination of the drone threats.

"In line with our strategic goals, we will continue to design and develop technologies for many years to come."

Another solution unveiled by the manufacturer was the Bukalemun GPS spoofing system. According to Aselsan, the system provides static and dynamic deception capabilities across extended distances.

Two more solutions that were unveiled include the Kangal-first-person view (FPV) jamming system, developed as a counter-FPV electronic warfare measurement.

Meanwhile, the Seda 100-CUAS acoustic detection system integrated into the Ihtar CUAS system is equipped with microphones, which can detect UAVs at longer ranges than its competitors, Aselsan have claimed.

