IAG unveils vastly improved Rila 8x8

The International Armored Group (IAG) displayed a significantly improved version of its all-new 8x8 wheeled armoured vehicle on 1-4 June during the Hemus defence exhibition in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

An initial prototype of the vehicle was shown for the first time at IDEX 2021 in February but now it was displayed in a much-improved form, dubbed Rila 8x8-B.

The main emphasis in the altered design is on reducing the weight by nearly 1,000kg, which in turn should increase mobility.

The Rila 8x8 was demonstrated at Hemus with a Guardian 30 remote weapons station (RWS) from Spanish company Escribano. It comes equipped as standard with a 30mm Bushmaster Mk44 cannon and a 7.62mm machine gun but there is the option to add twin ATGM launchers.

IAG was founded by Bulgarian entrepreneur and engineer Anton Stefov, who recently announced a plan to open a plant near Burgas. This $11 million facility would work on vehicles ordered for delivery to EU militaries. The plant is scheduled to launch operations in 2024. Currently, IAG has production and development facilities in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the US.

Speaking to Shephard during Hemus, IAG representatives said that they are offering the Rila 8x8 to meet the needs of the Bulgarian Armed Forces in the hotly contested large-scale procurement programme to acquire new wheeled armoured infantry vehicles for mechanised brigades.

Should the Bulgarian MoD choose the Rila 8x8, IAG says it will localise all production of the vehicle in its Burgas plant.

In March 2021, the Bulgarian MoD terminated its armoured vehicle procurement programme as the price offers of the shortlisted bidders (Patria and General Dynamics Land Systems) were found to have exceeded the allocated budget of about $800 million.

A year later, Minister of Defence Dragomir Zakov stated that the project will become one of the procurement priorities for the new cabinet in Sofia which entered office in December 2021.

However, there remains no specific plan for when and how the project will be restarted.

IAG already acts as a subcontractor to local company Samel-90 in a contract to provide 98 armoured vehicles of various modifications to the Bulgarian MoD. IAG provides Improved Mobility Vehicles that are assembled in the plant in UAE and then customised by Samel-90 in Bulgaria.

Some of these vehicles are equipped with the Guardian 2.0 RWS from Escribano. The first deliveries to Bulgarian Special Operations Forces Joint Command were reported in December 2021.

The Rila 8x8 has a classic layout, with the engine located in front of the hull and a middle compartment for the driver, commander and turret. In the rear is a compartment for nine troops.

The vehicle is powered by a 13-litre diesel engine rated at 560hp but production-standard vehicles could be fitted with a more powerful 720hp engine.

Elements borrowed from the Iveco 8x8 truck chassis are used for the Rila 8x8 chassis although IAG is making serious design efforts to reduce weight. The current combat weight is 26t, while ballistic and mine protection characteristics comply with STANAG 4569 Level 4A/4B.

Rila 8x8 has a range of 700 km and a top speed on paved roads of 100km/h.