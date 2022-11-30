How Javelin missile launcher upgrades are increasing lethality of ground troops

Entering low-rate initial production this year, the Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Unit (LWCLU) fired a Stinger missile during a live demonstration as part of Project Convergence 2022.

Conducted at the US Army's Yuma Proving Ground (Arizona) on 20 October, the test involved the use of UAVs, which were cued by radar to the LWCLU.

Featuring advanced capabilities, the LWCLU was designed to provide a more capable system than the FGM-148 Javelin antitank weapon's launcher, in addition to reducing the burden on soldiers and enhancing their lethality.

It allows for standalone ISR missions and is one-third the size of its predecessor, weighing