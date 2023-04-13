Greece adds Spike antitank missiles to arsenal
The Israeli MoD has announced that Greece is acquiring Rafael Spike missiles under an agreement valued at approximately €370 million.
The two countries signed a government-to-government agreement for the export of naval, air and land-based Spike missiles on 10 April.
Yoav Har-Even, CEO and president of Rafael, said: 'The Spike missiles will strengthen the Greek army's portfolio of operational tools and we expect further expansion through strategic collaborations in the near future.'
The Director General of the Israel MoD, Eyal Zamir, added: 'This agreement with the Hellenic Ministry of National Defense is yet another expression of the strategic partnership between Israel and Greece. It is part of a series of agreements worth billions of shekels which we have signed in the last two years, including the recent update of the Greek Air Force Pilot Training Center's capabilities.'
The deal follows another sale of Rafael missiles to another NATO member last week, with Finland ordering the company's David's Sling air defence system.
