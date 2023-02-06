Live-fire trials clear way for Spike NLOS missile integration with latest Apache helicopter

Lockheed Martin Missiles & Fire Control's Precision Strike team has successfully fired two Rafael Spike NLOS all-up rounds (AURs) from the Boeing AH-64E V6 Apache attack helicopter. The trials were carried out on 26 January at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona.

The live fire event verifies the Spike NLOS Long Range Precision Munitions Directed Requirement (LRPM DR) system’s integration onto the Apache platform and allows it to enter qualification testing.

'The successful integration of Spike NLOS on the Apache platform demonstrates Lockheed Martin's continued commitment to 21st century security solutions that help our customers complete their missions,' said Tom Bargnesi, programme management senior manager of the Precision Strike team. 'The system’s expansion onto additional platforms, along with its mission-focused defence capabilities, ensures it will help the US Army stay ahead of ready in an ever-evolving threat environment.'

The demonstration saw two Spike NLOS AURs fired from an AH-64 at stationary targets in separate scenarios.

Spike NLOS system will next begin testing to qualify the design for airworthiness release (AWR). Once AWR is awarded, the system is scheduled be fielded on the US Army’s AH-64E V6 fleet by September 2024.

According to Shephard Defence Insight,, the US Army plans to acquire 791 AH-64Es (a combination of new and remanufactured aircraft) to fulfil its attack helicopter requirements. The service intends to sustain the Apache fleet through the year 2040.