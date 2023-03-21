Greece confirms amphibious assault vehicle plan with FMS request

The US State Department has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Greece for 76 refurbished Assault Amphibious Vehicles (AAVs) and related equipment for around $268 million.

The request covers 63 AAVP-7A1 personnel carriers, nine AAVC-7A1 command vehicles and four AAVR-7A1 recovery variants.

The total also includes .50cal M2HB Machine Guns (Heavy Barrel), MK-19 Grenade Launchers, M36E T1 Thermal Sighting Systems and a support equipment, services and spares package.

Related Articles

AAVs to gain new thermal sight

German Ringtausch continues as Greece swaps ex-GDR armour for Marders

Italian Navy orders amphibious armoured personnel carriers

The Greek Parliament approved the acquisition of 76 AAVs for a total estimated amount of €291 million in July 2022. The vehicles will be from USMC stocks and undergo a full rebuild before delivery.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the USMC is planning to divest its AAV7s to FMS customers by FY2027.

In October 2021, the corps issued an RfI to suppliers capable of overhauling the AAV7 family and integrating new components for future FMS exports.