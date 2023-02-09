Advanced Panther tanks could be supplied to Ukraine

According to media reports, Rheinmetall is in discussions with Ukraine for the supply of its most modern main battle tank (MBT), the KF51 Panther.

In an interview with the German newspaper Handelsblatt, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger disclosed the German armoured vehicle manufacturer could supply the tank to Ukraine.

The Rheinmetall boss also suggested that after the war is over, a facility for producing Panthers could be stood up in the country.

Ukraine is also interested in acquiring the company’s Lynx infantry fighting vehicle.

The German firm debuted the Panther last year at Eurosatory in Paris, with a demonstration vehicle on its stand.

Calling it ‘the first fully digitalised MBT concept’, the vehicle uses Leopard 2 components in its chassis but features a new turret.

Its primary armament is the Rheinmetall 130mm L/52 smoothbore gun, rebranded as the Future Gun System (FGS).

The FGS is fed from two bustle-mounted revolver-type magazines, each of which holds ten rounds of 130mm ammunition in two variants: Armour Piercing Fin Stabilised Discarding Sabot and Air Burst Munition.

During a visit to Rheinmetall facilities in Germany ahead of the unveiling, Shephard observed a three-round burst in 16 seconds.

According to the German paper, Panther tanks could be delivered in 15 to 18 months.