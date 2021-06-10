Ukroboronprom’s new radar station has passed state tests

Déjà vu hovers over MTCR but manufacturer fears may prove unfounded
Will the Biden administration decide to reverse moves by its predecessor to loosen UAV export restrictions under the Missile Technology Control Regime?
SPC Iskra, a subsidiary of Ukroboronprom, has developed and successfully tested Radar Station 80K6KS1.
The tests took place under a programme approved by the MoD of Ukraine and lasted almost three months.
The radar station successfully confirmed the stated tactics and specifications involved in the test.
The Commission recommended adopting it into service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as to organise serial production of the equipment.
The 80K6KS1 has many unique features, such as the construction of a transmitter device on modern solid-state modules and the use of digital antenna grid technologies.
It also boasts the latest special radar signal computers, which work on highly effective algorithms developed by Ukroboronprom.
The main purpose of the new radar station is to identify and maintain air objects in the viewing area, measuring their coordinates and speed.
The radar is a continuation of the 79K6 and 80K6 radar types.
It is able to operate effectively as part of anti-aircraft missile systems, which are in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Will the Biden administration decide to reverse moves by its predecessor to loosen UAV export restrictions under the Missile Technology Control Regime?
Welcome to Episode 25 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. Sign up to an early email alert ...
SME wins UK MoD contract to develop energy capture and storage device for underwater defence uses.
Dstl chief executive, Doug Umbers, has written an open letter urging the best minds in the country to work with Dstl to combat future threats.
Raytheon has been awarded a contract to develop the Fast Event-based Neuromorphic Camera and Electronics program.
Duterte remains true to character by leaving in limbo, but not severing, a legal agreement that allows US troops to train in the Philippines.