Ukroboronprom’s new radar station has passed state tests

Perspective development of ukroboronprom SPC "Iskra" specialists – radar station 80K6KS1 – has successfully passed state tests. (Photo: Ukroboronprom)

Ukroboronprom’s new 80K6KS1 radar station has successfully passed Ukrainian state tests.

SPC Iskra, a subsidiary of Ukroboronprom, has developed and successfully tested Radar Station 80K6KS1.

The tests took place under a programme approved by the MoD of Ukraine and lasted almost three months.

The radar station successfully confirmed the stated tactics and specifications involved in the test.

The Commission recommended adopting it into service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as to organise serial production of the equipment.

The 80K6KS1 has many unique features, such as the construction of a transmitter device on modern solid-state modules and the use of digital antenna grid technologies.

It also boasts the latest special radar signal computers, which work on highly effective algorithms developed by Ukroboronprom.

The main purpose of the new radar station is to identify and maintain air objects in the viewing area, measuring their coordinates and speed.

The radar is a continuation of the 79K6 and 80K6 radar types.

It is able to operate effectively as part of anti-aircraft missile systems, which are in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.