Germany moves to upgrade Puma armoured vehicles as additional procurement remains on hold
Germany’s BAAINBw defence procurement agency has awarded Projekt System & Management (PSM), a JV of Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and Rheinmetall, a contract to retrofit a further 143 Puma infantry fighting vehicles.
This represents the exercise of two options contained in a 2021 contract for bringing original-configuration Pumas to the S1 design standard.
The order is worth around €770 million and means that all Pumas in Germany's inventory be in S1 configuration by 2029. The refit includes integration of high-resolution day and night camera systems, the MELLS lightweight guided missile system and digital radio equipment.
Related Articles
Rheinmetall begins Lynx armoured vehicle production in Hungary
Updated: Formal negotiations start on supply of Australian-built Boxers to Germany
Shephard Defence Insight Land Analyst Sam Hart commented: 'The German government’s decision comes at a critical moment for PSM. As Berlin begins to distribute its €100 billion ($109.6 billion) ‘special fund’ for defence procurement, the allocation of $844.4 million will undoubtedly serve as a stop-gap for the publicly flailing Puma IFV programme.
'Now more in the public eye than ever, the future of Germany’s $6 million IFV appears temporarily supported. As the final 143 Pumas are upgraded to the new S1 status, PSM looks to have been afforded a second chance to prove their ongoing efficacy, potentially paving the way for the resumption of $1.7 billion worth of currently halted Puma procurement efforts.'
More from Land Warfare
-
US military bolsters anti-UAS defences with DroneGun order
a $2.2 million order covers the acquisition of DroneGun Mk4 RF effectors and other handheld systems.
-
New Turkish 81mm mortar system ready for production after seven years in development
Saver Advanced Defense Technologies has unveiled a new 81mm breech-loading mortar design with a novel trigger firing mode.
-
UK looks to Serco to maintain and operate air defence radars
Serco has secured a UK MoD contract worth £32m to maintain air defence radars and provide day-to-day operation of remote radar heads for five years.
-
Refurbished Leopard 1 tanks will soon be ready for Ukraine
Refurbished Leopard 1 main battle tanks will be soon ready for Ukraine, according to the Danish Ministry of Defence.