Boxers join fight club with start of Australian production

21st March 2023 - 03:53 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Boxer 8x8 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle achieved IOC in the Australian Army last year. (Photo: ADF)

Production of Australian-assembled Boxer 8x8 vehicles has commenced in Queensland, and the possibility even exists of exporting some back to Germany.

Rheinmetall Defence Australia marked the start of construction of the first locally built Boxer 8x8 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle (CRV) on 20 March, these having been ordered under Project Land 400 Phase 2 in 2018.

In a “striking the arc” ceremony for the first weld, Rheinmetall initiated work on the first Boxer CRV Block II vehicle at the Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence (MILVEHCOE) Ipswich, Queensland.

This vehicle is the first to enter the production line at MILVEHCOE, alongside the initial Boxer Block Is imported directly from Germany. With technology and skills transfer to Rheinmetall’s Australian workforce deemed complete, the facility

