Land Warfare

Germany upgrades Puma IFVs

6th July 2021 - 15:45 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

The Puma IFV was first introduced into German Army service in 2015. (Rheinmetall)

The German Bundeswehr is pushing ahead with the upgrade of its entire inventory of Puma IFVs as it heads towards the development of a new armoured division.

Work has started on an upgrade to the German Armed Forces fleet of Puma Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs) upgraded to a new S1 standard to prepare them for high-intensity conflict.

German company Rheinmetall has initiated the upgrade programme this month following a contract award worth €1.04 billion ($1.23 billion) signed on 28 June 2021 between the JV company PSM (a Rheinmetall/KMW 50:50 consortium) and defence procurement agency BAAINBw.

The order is for an initial batch of 154 vehicles. A spokesperson from Rheinmetall told Shephard that deliveries under this first order would be completed by 2026. The ...

