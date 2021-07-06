Germany upgrades Puma IFVs

Work has started on an upgrade to the German Armed Forces fleet of Puma Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs) upgraded to a new S1 standard to prepare them for high-intensity conflict.

German company Rheinmetall has initiated the upgrade programme this month following a contract award worth €1.04 billion ($1.23 billion) signed on 28 June 2021 between the JV company PSM (a Rheinmetall/KMW 50:50 consortium) and defence procurement agency BAAINBw.

The order is for an initial batch of 154 vehicles. A spokesperson from Rheinmetall told Shephard that deliveries under this first order would be completed by 2026. The ...