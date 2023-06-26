Georgia to receive mobile bridging units under German initiative

General Dynamics European Land Systems (GEDLS) Bridge Systems will deliver four Python bridge systems to Georgia as part of the Enable and Enhance Initiative of the German government.

The deployable bridge is mounted with its launcher on an 8x8 carrier truck using a palletised load system.

The four systems are to be delivered within the next two years.

The Enable and Enhance Initiative aims to invest in the civil and military security sectors of countries threatened by crisis, and strengthening their ability to prevent and manage latent conflicts.

Python has been developed as a rapidly deployable bridge for light- and medium-weight forces.

It can bridge obstacles of up to 13m and carry vehicles with load classifications up to MLC 50.

The high-tensile aluminium bridge is designed to be carried by armoured and unarmoured wheeled vehicles and is air transportable. As a dual-use product it can be employed on both military and disaster relief operations.