Georgia lines up for more Javelins

Georgia already uses the Javelin antitank missile but it is poised to receive more. (Photo: US Army/MAJ Randy Ready)

Ex-Soviet republic on track to receive 82 additional FGM-148 Javelin antitank missiles and associated equipment.

The US State Department on 3 August announced its approval of a potential $30 million FMS deal to supply Georgia with additional Javelin FGM-148 antitank missiles and related equipment.

The Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV would be the prime contractor on the sale, which would see 82 Javelins delivered from US Army stocks.

Also included are 46 Javelin Command Launch Units (CLUs), training and simulation hardware, plus technical and logistics support.

The then defence minister Irakli Garibashvili announced in December 2020 that the Georgian MoD intends to procure more FGM-148 Javelins in 2021, in addition to the 72 launchers and 410 missiles previously received from the US.

‘This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of Georgia which is a strategic partner and a key contributor to security and stability [in] the region,’ the State Department noted in justifying its latest decision.

It added that the Javelin system will help Georgia build its long-term defence capacity to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in order to meet its national defence requirements.

The State Department also recently approved an FMS of 300 Javelins and 50 CLUs for Thailand.