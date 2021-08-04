Georgia lines up for more Javelins

Boxer IFV variant with RT60 turret emerges
A Boxer armoured vehicle with an RT60 turret has been seen for the first time at the WFEL facility in Stockport, and the newly developed system has potential on many different levels.
The US State Department on 3 August announced its approval of a potential $30 million FMS deal to supply Georgia with additional Javelin FGM-148 antitank missiles and related equipment.
The Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV would be the prime contractor on the sale, which would see 82 Javelins delivered from US Army stocks.
Also included are 46 Javelin Command Launch Units (CLUs), training and simulation hardware, plus technical and logistics support.
The then defence minister Irakli Garibashvili announced in December 2020 that the Georgian MoD intends to procure more FGM-148 Javelins in 2021, in addition to the 72 launchers and 410 missiles previously received from the US.
‘This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of Georgia which is a strategic partner and a key contributor to security and stability [in] the region,’ the State Department noted in justifying its latest decision.
It added that the Javelin system will help Georgia build its long-term defence capacity to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in order to meet its national defence requirements.
The State Department also recently approved an FMS of 300 Javelins and 50 CLUs for Thailand.
A Boxer armoured vehicle with an RT60 turret has been seen for the first time at the WFEL facility in Stockport, and the newly developed system has potential on many different levels.
A total of 118 APCs will be delivered to the Kenyan Defence Forces
The range of rocket and tube artillery systems in PLA service continues to grow from an already impressive and diverse foundation.
The latest deliveries are part of a second contract for the systems signed by Poland in 2019.
Retrofit enhances reconnaissance and target engagement capabilities for Fennek.
Thailand may receive Javelin antitank missiles to replace decades-old 106mm recoilless rifles.