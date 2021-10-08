GDELS to supply Amphibious Bridge and Ferry System to Latvia

AUSA 2021: Allison Transmission to drive US Army vehicle electrification
The Next Generation Electrified Transmission programme will bring multiple benefits to the US Army.
General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) announced on 6 October that the company will provide the M3 Amphibious Bridge and Ferry System to Latvia.
The contract was awarded to GDELS by US Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, which is managing support to Latvia as it addresses needs for additional NATO wet-gap crossing solutions.
Deliveries will also include an integrated logistics support package consisting of training, tools and manuals.
Latvia will become the latest country to use the M3 system, following the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan, the UK and Germany, according to GDELS.
The M3 is used in different roles, from combat operations to civil defence. The platform and ferry system can carry all NATO vehicles and build a 100m floating bridge in less than ten minutes.
The vehicles will also be equipped with ‘Arctic kits’ that will allow to operate them in very cold climate conditions.
The Next Generation Electrified Transmission programme will bring multiple benefits to the US Army.
The new GO20 MM will provide Forces with a 360° detection of multiple threats
Nexter Group and Czech manufacturer STV Group are joining efforts for the local supply and certification of 155mm shells and modular charges.
Roke’s ZODIAC will act as the central nervous system for Land ISTAR. The award marks the start of an Alpha development phase to derisk delivery of the programme.
Introducing America’s next-generation infantry fighting vehicle, digitally designed to meet customer requirements.
Head of the Spanish Army’s Logistic Support Command claims that the Tess Defence consortium will make the vehicles available ahead of schedule.