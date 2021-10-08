GDELS to supply Amphibious Bridge and Ferry System to Latvia

GDELS M3 Amphibious Bridge (Photo: GDELS)

Contract awarded to GDELS via US Army Contracting Command also includes integrated logistics support package.

General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) announced on 6 October that the company will provide the M3 Amphibious Bridge and Ferry System to Latvia.

The contract was awarded to GDELS by US Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, which is managing support to Latvia as it addresses needs for additional NATO wet-gap crossing solutions.

Deliveries will also include an integrated logistics support package consisting of training, tools and manuals.

Latvia will become the latest country to use the M3 system, following the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan, the UK and Germany, according to GDELS.

The M3 is used in different roles, from combat operations to civil defence. The platform and ferry system can carry all NATO vehicles and build a 100m floating bridge in less than ten minutes.

The vehicles will also be equipped with ‘Arctic kits’ that will allow to operate them in very cold climate conditions.