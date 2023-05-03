To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • French Army to equip new infantry regiments with 120mm mortars and loitering munitions by 2030

French Army to equip new infantry regiments with 120mm mortars and loitering munitions by 2030

3rd May 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by Jean-Marc Tanguy in Bordeaux

The 120 mm towed mortar is used by the artillery regiments. The infantry regiments will get four of them in the short term. (Picture: Author)

The 20 regiments of the French infantry will receive additional equipment to be able to generate more firepower independently within a radius of 8km.

These new generation infantry regiments (RING in French) will keep the same workforce as today (around 1000 personnel), but they will be gradually set up by integrating the lessons learned from the war in Ukraine and the budgetary gains of the 2023-2030 military programming law.

Each will have a battery of four 120mm towed mortars, a weapon that was until now only used by artillery regiments (which have 132).

Army HQ told Shephards that these deliveries would come ‘within the early years of the coming military programming law.’ Until then, the infantry will use 81mm mortars with a 5700 meters

