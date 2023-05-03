French Army to equip new infantry regiments with 120mm mortars and loitering munitions by 2030

These new generation infantry regiments (RING in French) will keep the same workforce as today (around 1000 personnel), but they will be gradually set up by integrating the lessons learned from the war in Ukraine and the budgetary gains of the 2023-2030 military programming law.

Each will have a battery of four 120mm towed mortars, a weapon that was until now only used by artillery regiments (which have 132).

Army HQ told Shephards that these deliveries would come ‘within the early years of the coming military programming law.’ Until then, the infantry will use 81mm mortars with a 5700 meters