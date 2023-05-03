French Army to equip new infantry regiments with 120mm mortars and loitering munitions by 2030
These new generation infantry regiments (RING in French) will keep the same workforce as today (around 1000 personnel), but they will be gradually set up by integrating the lessons learned from the war in Ukraine and the budgetary gains of the 2023-2030 military programming law.
Each will have a battery of four 120mm towed mortars, a weapon that was until now only used by artillery regiments (which have 132).
Army HQ told Shephards that these deliveries would come ‘within the early years of the coming military programming law.’ Until then, the infantry will use 81mm mortars with a 5700 meters
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
MBDA strikes $2.4 billion anti-air deal with Poland
Poland has announced a $2.4-billion deal with the UK arm of Europe’s MBDA for 44 iLauncher anti-air platforms and several hundred CAMM missiles.
-
Turkish Army receives New Altay tank prototypes for testing
The Turkish Army has accepted two prototypes of the New Altay main battle tank (MBT) for testing, with officials highlighting its incorporation of digital technologies and new-generation active and passive protection systems.
-
EOS books repeat Ukraine order for remote weapon stations
After landing a contract to supply 100 remote weapon stations to Ukraine on 3 April, EOS will now supply a further 50 examples.
-
Spanish Army tests Polaris tactical vehicles in drive to improve mobility
The tests by the Spanish Army are intended to support the service in defining and refining its future requirements for ATVs and light tactical vehicles.
-
Singapore drops Ultimax 100 light machine gun for US Colt IAR6940
The Singapore Army has moved from a locally produced light machine gun to one imported from overseas.
-
Inflation hits US Army modernisation plans
As the increase in the branch’s budget proposal did not cover the inflation rates, the army is losing its spending power, impacting its acquisition and development programmes.