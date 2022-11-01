Ukraine poised to receive NASAMS air defence systems
According to the US DoD, two initial National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) will be ready for delivery early this month.
The confirmation of the impending air defence system delivery came as, on 28 October, the US announced a further drawdown of US military equipment for Ukraine worth $275 million.
Providing Ukraine with air defence systems is a priority for the US. Along with the impending NASAMS delivery, the US is working with allies to transfer other air defence systems to Ukraine.
The system fires the Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM).
The package of support for Kyiv announced on 28 October includes more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) ammunition, 500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds, 2,000 Remote Anti-Armour Mine (RAAM) system rounds, 1,300 anti-armour systems, 125 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs) and over 2.75 million rounds of small arms ammunition.
More from Land Warfare
-
India seeks new sniper rifles with restricted RfP
India's requirement for nearly 5,000 sniper rifles has moved forward with the issue of a restricted RfP to local vendors.
-
Allen-Vanguard protects peacekeepers from unconventional threats
Allen Vanguard has announced that it has completed the overhaul of 19 vehicles to provide increased RCIED and UAV protection.
-
Elbit selected by Finland for radio comms contract
Elbit Systems has received a $25 million contract from the Finnish Army to supply radio communications systems over s two-year period.
-
BAE Systems sets out vision for next-generation combat vehicles
BAE Systems is focusing on improving survivability, lethality and sustainability of new and in-service armoured platforms for the US military.
-
Indian Army wheels out additional protected vehicles
India is inducting additional M4 4x4 protected mobility vehicles, while new variants of the WhAP are planned.
-
Can the US Army field a more lethal, mobile force for the 2030s?
The US Army is emphasising autonomous systems, connectivity, firepower and sustainability to advance its combat capabilities by the 2030s.