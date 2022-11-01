Ukraine poised to receive NASAMS air defence systems

According to the US DoD, two initial National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) will be ready for delivery early this month.

The confirmation of the impending air defence system delivery came as, on 28 October, the US announced a further drawdown of US military equipment for Ukraine worth $275 million.

Providing Ukraine with air defence systems is a priority for the US. Along with the impending NASAMS delivery, the US is working with allies to transfer other air defence systems to Ukraine.

The system fires the Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM).

The package of support for Kyiv announced on 28 October includes more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) ammunition, 500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds, 2,000 Remote Anti-Armour Mine (RAAM) system rounds, 1,300 anti-armour systems, 125 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs) and over 2.75 million rounds of small arms ammunition.