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Eurosatory 2026: LVRM reveals latest armoured vehicles to support Italian Army modernisation

16th June 2026 - 13:54 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Paris, France

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The new Italian MBT has a turret armed with a 120mm smoothbore gun fed by an automatic loader which has enabled the turret crew to be reduced to just two. (Photo: author)

The new platforms being shown by Leonardo Rheinmetall Military Vehicles offer reduced crew needs and upgraded firepower options to meet Italy’s future heavy land forces requirements.

Leonardo Rheinmetall Military Vehicles (LRVM) presented two new tracked armoured fighting vehicles (AFV) at Eurosatory 2026, which are being positioned as the potential future backbone of the Italian Army as it looks to modernise and replace ageing platforms.

The first of these was the New Main Battle Tank (NMBT), being developed to eventually replace the current deployed Ariete MBT.

The NMBT shown at Eurosatory had a similar hull to the German Rheinmetall Panther KF51 first shown in Paris four years ago, which has already been adopted by Hungary.

The new platform features a brand-new turret armed with a Leonardo 120mm L55 smoothbore gun,

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Christopher F Foss

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Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

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