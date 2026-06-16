Eurosatory 2026: LVRM reveals latest armoured vehicles to support Italian Army modernisation
Leonardo Rheinmetall Military Vehicles (LRVM) presented two new tracked armoured fighting vehicles (AFV) at Eurosatory 2026, which are being positioned as the potential future backbone of the Italian Army as it looks to modernise and replace ageing platforms.
The first of these was the New Main Battle Tank (NMBT), being developed to eventually replace the current deployed Ariete MBT.
The NMBT shown at Eurosatory had a similar hull to the German Rheinmetall Panther KF51 first shown in Paris four years ago, which has already been adopted by Hungary.
The new platform features a brand-new turret armed with a Leonardo 120mm L55 smoothbore gun,
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