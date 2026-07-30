Babcock onshores 85% of Canada’s submarine supply chain as it eyes future CPSP programme

Babcock Canada has transferred more than 85% of its submarine supply chain from overseas suppliers to Canadian industry as it positions itself to support the Royal Canadian Navy’s (RCN) future submarine fleet, an official spokesperson told Shephard. The company is currently working with more than 450 national providers from coast-to-coast.

After more than 18 years supporting the RCN’s Victoria-class submarines, Babcock has also been laying the groundwork for a smooth transition to the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP) while preparing to compete for the future sustainment contract.

“The government of Canada is undertaking a competitive procurement process to select the