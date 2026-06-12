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Eurosatory 2026: French SCORPION programme rolls on and shows export potential

12th June 2026 - 15:56 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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Serval is being provided in a range of roles including armoured patrol vehicle and tactical communications node. (Photo: French Ministry of the Armed Forces)

The SCORPION programme will replace the French Army’s legacy medium and light vehicles and see the overhaul of the Leclerc main battle tank.

France’s SCORPION (Synergie du COntact Renforcée par la Polyvalence et l’InfovalorisatiON) is a broad effort to introduce three types of vehicles and several systems while also outlining future development of the French Army and improving Leclerc main battle tanks. The programme is contracted to a consortium comprising Arquus, KNDS France and Thales.

The multi-billion-dollar programme began in 2017-18 with contracts placed for 6x6 Véhicule Blindé Multi-Rôles (VBMR) Griffon armoured personnel carriers (APCs), 4x4 Lightweight VBMR (VBMR-L) Serval, and Jaguar Engin Blindé de Reconnaissance et de Combat (EBRC) 6x6 reconnaissance platform.

Griffon is a 25t modular vehicle in personnel carrier,

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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