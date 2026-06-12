Eurosatory 2026: French SCORPION programme rolls on and shows export potential
France’s SCORPION (Synergie du COntact Renforcée par la Polyvalence et l’InfovalorisatiON) is a broad effort to introduce three types of vehicles and several systems while also outlining future development of the French Army and improving Leclerc main battle tanks. The programme is contracted to a consortium comprising Arquus, KNDS France and Thales.
The multi-billion-dollar programme began in 2017-18 with contracts placed for 6x6 Véhicule Blindé Multi-Rôles (VBMR) Griffon armoured personnel carriers (APCs), 4x4 Lightweight VBMR (VBMR-L) Serval, and Jaguar Engin Blindé de Reconnaissance et de Combat (EBRC) 6x6 reconnaissance platform.
Griffon is a 25t modular vehicle in personnel carrier,
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Country-focused updates
-
Delays, departures and drama cloud UK defence programmes ahead of absent DIP
The UK defence secretary’s departure suggests that the long-delayed Defence Investment Plan is unlikely to meet the funding demands of the armed forces, with consequences for procurement and the UK’s standing at a NATO summit weeks away.
-
India’s AMCA fifth-gen fighter roadmap firms up with private sector push
As a major shortfall in Indian fighter jet capability looms, New Delhi is looking to spread risk and accelerate delivery of its fifth-generation combat aircraft.
-
USAF plans major CCA expansion with new suppliers and billions in funding
US Air Force leaders say open architecture and broader industry participation will help deliver affordable autonomous wingmen capable of overwhelming future adversaries.
-
Eurosatory 2026: France seeks strategic autonomy with Long-Range Ground Strike system
As countries across Europe strive to acquire new multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) off the shelf, France has opted to develop its own to ensure it maintains domestic capability.
-
US lawmakers prepare a historic investment in stockpile replenishment in FY2027
The House Armed Services Committee recently released the Chairman’s NDAA FY2027 markup, which supports the Pentagon’s request for nearly $90 billion for long-range missiles, air defence interceptors, precision-guided munitions and industrial baseline items.
-
Lockheed Martin plans a major expansion in Canada following the HIMARS acquisition
The HIMARS acquisition could deliver launchers within 18 months while driving new investments in Canadian manufacturing, technology and defence supply chains.