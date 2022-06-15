Eurosatory 2022: Texelis bridges the old and the new with Serval chassis

Texelis is showcasing at Eurosatory 2022 a full-scale version of its innovative mobility system, which forms the backbone of the Serval expeditionary vehicle developed in partnership with fellow French company Nexter.

The first tranche of Serval VBMRs for the French Army was delivered in May 2022 under the Scorpion modernisation programme.

While Nexter produces the hull, under the hood Texelis has been charged with designing and manufacturing the full vehicle driveline from the engine down to the cooling system.

Serval boasts excellent mobility, compactness and robustness with a roomy interior that can accommodate up to ten troops. It is also air-transportable with two Serval vehicles fitting aboard the Airbus A400M.

‘This is all thanks to a very unique mobility system we have developed,’ said Jean Vandel, defence director at Texelis.

Texelis hopes to use the versatile Serval mobility system as a basic structure for other vehicles. Vandel explained to Shephard that the technology was likely to be used in the complex EGC 8x8 combat engineering vehicle, which will succeed the EBG in French Army service.

For the export market, Texelis has developed the MR400 Mobility Solution, which is a model almost identical to the Serval.

Vandel explained that the mobility system managed to absorb the requirements of 26 variants into a single compact package. Asked whether the sheer range of missions demanded of the Serval chassis risks turning the vehicle into a jack of all trades, he explained that decades of experience in developing 4x4s, 6x6s or 8x8s meant that the MR400 was built with the best of ‘Texelis’ DNA’ in mind.

Vandel claimed that the MR400 is unique for its capability to supply power for all the electrical equipment carried aboard the Serval.

The Electric Hub Drive from Texelis and QinetiQ was on display at Eurosatory 2022. (Photo: Sam Beal)

By developing a vehicle capable of charging the diverse and ever-growing range of new military equipment that relies on electricity, he suggested that Texelis was preparing itself for the next era of hybridisation in the defence industry.

As an innovative example, Vandel referred to the partnership between Texelis and QinetiQ that is developing the in-wheel Electric Hub Drive. This sort of technology aims to help Texelis ‘hybridise’ its offering in the armoured vehicle segment.

Components in each Electric Hub Drive unit include a 55kW electric motor, a three-speed gearbox, a braking system and a CTIS speed sensor.

‘For Serval, it is very likely we will implement a hybridised automatic transmission, for example,’ Vandel added.

Hybridisation has vast implications for manufacturers of military armoured vehicles. ‘It transforms everything,’ noted Vandel. ‘Doctrine should be transformed — can you imagine a Hub Drive unit capable of being submerged under water?’

He explained that the power generated by each wheel via the Electric Hub Drive would allow for enormous torque at very low speeds: ‘If you think about off-road capability, you need your engine to revving at a certain speed to have maximum torque. Here you have maximum torque at 1 km/h.’

Vandel was coy when pressed on when hybrid and electric technology might be used en masse. Electric-drive vehicles were on display at Eurosatory 2022 but he suggested it would take some time before the market for this technology gains critical mass.

‘I think the US will be first,’ Vandel concluded, in a possible reference to the ‘Climate Strategy’ published by the DoD in February 2022.

RELATED ARTICLES

Eurosatory 2022: Plasan blends agility with protection in disruptive WILDER

Eurosatory 2022: GM Defense eyes international opportunities

Eurosatory 2022: John Cockerill brings i-X to Europe with VR shooter system