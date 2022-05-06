To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

French MoD receives first Serval vehicles

6th May 2022 - 11:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Serval has a highly modular architecture and was designed to be easily deployed by air. (Photo: Nexter)

Seventy vehicles will be delivered to the French Armed Forces by the end of this year. Selected in 2018 under the Scorpion programme, Serval will equip the French national emergency echelon and light infantry units.

French companies Nexter and Texelis announced on 5 May the delivery of the first 4x4 Serval light multi-role armoured vehicles (VBMRs) to the French MoD.

In total, 70 vehicles will be delivered by the end of this year, out of 364 Servals ordered by the French defence procurement agency DGA. The platforms will equip light infantry units such as mountain troops and parachute regiments.

Acquired in 2018 under the Scorpion programme, Serval was designed to be easily deployed, and an A400M transport aircraft can carry two of the vehicles.

The Serval has a modular architecture and the common equipment of Scorpion vehicles, which includes a remotely operated turret, threat detectors and a combat information system (SICS). Serval is being built in three main versions: patrol; intelligence and reconnaissance; and communications relay.

