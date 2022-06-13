To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Eurosatory 2022: Lithuania aims to order Caesar

13th June 2022 - 11:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Caesar 8x8 SPH on a Tatra chassis. (Photo: Nexter)

The Lithuanian defence minister intends to sign ‘the first letter of intent’ this week to acquire Caesar 155mm self-propelled howitzers.

Lithuania aims to order French 155mm Caesar wheeled self-propelled howitzers (SPHs) to supplement the 18 recently modernised 155mm PzH 2000s already in service with its armed forces.

Arvydas Anušauskas, the Lithuanian Minister of National Defence, announced on 12 June that he will be meeting his newly appointed French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu in Paris this week to ‘discuss the strengthening of Armed Forces capabilities’.

Anušauskas added in a statement on social media: ‘I will also sign the first letter of intent on purchasing French 155mm howitzers “Caesar”.’

At this stage, it remains unknown exactly how many Caesar SPHs Lithuania wishes to buy.

Two configurations of Caesar are available from manufacturer Nexter: Shephard Defence Insight estimates a unit price of $6 million for the 6x6 configuration and $6.78 million for the variant on an 8x8 chassis.

