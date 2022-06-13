Eurosatory 2022: Lithuania aims to order Caesar

Whitepaper: European Defence Market - Key Programmes and Opportunities
Lithuania aims to order French 155mm Caesar wheeled self-propelled howitzers (SPHs) to supplement the 18 recently modernised 155mm PzH 2000s already in service with its armed forces.
Arvydas Anušauskas, the Lithuanian Minister of National Defence, announced on 12 June that he will be meeting his newly appointed French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu in Paris this week to ‘discuss the strengthening of Armed Forces capabilities’.
Anušauskas added in a statement on social media: ‘I will also sign the first letter of intent on purchasing French 155mm howitzers “Caesar”.’
At this stage, it remains unknown exactly how many Caesar SPHs Lithuania wishes to buy.
Two configurations of Caesar are available from manufacturer Nexter: Shephard Defence Insight estimates a unit price of $6 million for the 6x6 configuration and $6.78 million for the variant on an 8x8 chassis.
