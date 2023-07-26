To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

European countries test use of mixed reality in combat vehicles

26th July 2023 - 13:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The Vegvisir system integrated into a Croatian Patria AMV 8x8. (Photo: Vegvisir)

Estonia and Croatia recently conducted trials with the Vegvisir Mixed Reality Situational Awareness System.

The need to be prepared to succeed in contested scenarios has been pushing European countries towards seeking cutting-edge solutions. In this context, Estonia and Croatia recently conducted tests with Vegvisir Mixed Reality Situational Awareness System installed on armoured vehicles.

The two-day trials with the Croatian MoD and the Croatian Army were conducted at the Petrinja military barracks, in the country’s central region.

During the demonstration, the Vegvisir system was integrated into Patria AMV 8x8 armoured vehicles and deployed in off-road conditions at speeds of up to 60km/h for nearly 12 hours.

Tests with the Estonian Defence Forces, meanwhile, involved the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us