European countries test use of mixed reality in combat vehicles

The need to be prepared to succeed in contested scenarios has been pushing European countries towards seeking cutting-edge solutions. In this context, Estonia and Croatia recently conducted tests with Vegvisir Mixed Reality Situational Awareness System installed on armoured vehicles.

The two-day trials with the Croatian MoD and the Croatian Army were conducted at the Petrinja military barracks, in the country’s central region.

During the demonstration, the Vegvisir system was integrated into Patria AMV 8x8 armoured vehicles and deployed in off-road conditions at speeds of up to 60km/h for nearly 12 hours.

Tests with the Estonian Defence Forces, meanwhile, involved the