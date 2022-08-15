To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Croatia donates M-46 field guns to Ukraine

15th August 2022 - 12:59 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Croatia has donated Cold War-era field guns to Ukraine (pictured is a Croatian Army D-30 howitzer). (Photo: Croatian MoD)

At least 15 M-46 130mm field guns have been provided by Croatia to Ukraine.

Croatia has delivered at least 15 Cold War-era M-46 130mm towed field guns to Ukraine, open source intelligence analysts Oryx reported on 13 August.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the 7.7t M-46 has a 7.6m-long barrel capable of traversing up to 50° and firing up to six rounds per minute with a maximum range of 27.5km. It is served by a crew of eight.

In a towing configuration, the M-46 is 11.73m long and 2.45m wide. It is rated as safe to tow at speeds of 10-20km/h cross-country, or at 50km/h on a paved road

A number of M-46 and M-46H1 guns remain in reserve in Croatia although their non-interoperability with NATO standards means they cannot be used by active forces.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us