Croatia donates M-46 field guns to Ukraine
Croatia has delivered at least 15 Cold War-era M-46 130mm towed field guns to Ukraine, open source intelligence analysts Oryx reported on 13 August.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the 7.7t M-46 has a 7.6m-long barrel capable of traversing up to 50° and firing up to six rounds per minute with a maximum range of 27.5km. It is served by a crew of eight.
In a towing configuration, the M-46 is 11.73m long and 2.45m wide. It is rated as safe to tow at speeds of 10-20km/h cross-country, or at 50km/h on a paved road
A number of M-46 and M-46H1 guns remain in reserve in Croatia although their non-interoperability with NATO standards means they cannot be used by active forces.
More from Land Warfare
-
Motorola Solutions takes over Australian radio firm Barrett Communications
A well-established Australian radio manufacturer has been bought out by an American communications company.
-
GDLS bets on innovative capabilities in USMC ARV competition
GDLS is working on a prototype that will be equipped with an advanced electronic architecture and enhanced C4/UAS, AI, robotic and communication features.
-
Babcock and Israel Aerospace Industries partner to offer Compact Multi Mission Radar for UK MoD's Serpens programme
Babcock has signed an MoU with Israel Aerospace Industries' Elta Systems subsidiary to provide a deep-find radar solution for the UK MoD's Serpens programme.