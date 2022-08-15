Croatia donates M-46 field guns to Ukraine

Croatia has delivered at least 15 Cold War-era M-46 130mm towed field guns to Ukraine, open source intelligence analysts Oryx reported on 13 August.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the 7.7t M-46 has a 7.6m-long barrel capable of traversing up to 50° and firing up to six rounds per minute with a maximum range of 27.5km. It is served by a crew of eight.

In a towing configuration, the M-46 is 11.73m long and 2.45m wide. It is rated as safe to tow at speeds of 10-20km/h cross-country, or at 50km/h on a paved road

A number of M-46 and M-46H1 guns remain in reserve in Croatia although their non-interoperability with NATO standards means they cannot be used by active forces.