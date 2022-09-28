To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Embraer delivers first enhanced SABER M60 radars to Brazilian Army

28th September 2022 - 14:57 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

SABER M60 2.0 low-altitude air defence radar. (Photo: Embraer/Robson Cesco)

Acquiring the SABER M60 2.0 3D radars was part of the 2020-2023 Brazilian Army Strategic Plan - the first two have been delivered with four more to follow.

The Brazilian Army has received its first pair of SABER M60 2.0 low-altitude air defence radars from Embraer.

Four more radars of the same type are on order for the same customer, the company confirmed in a 28 September announcement.

Acquiring the SABER M60 2.0 3D radars expands operational capacity as part of the 2020-2023 Brazilian Army Strategic Plan.

Using solid-state pulse-Doppler radar technology and operating in the L-band, SABER M60 2.0 has a range of 32nmi, a detection altitude of 16,400ft and the capability to track up to 60 targets simultaneously including automatic target detection and classification.

The radar employs low-probability interception technology to prevent it from being identified by adversary aircraft.

The SABER M60 can be integrated with missile-based weapons systems or anti-aircraft artillery and can be assembled in 15 minutes, Embraer added.

