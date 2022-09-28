Embraer delivers first enhanced SABER M60 radars to Brazilian Army
The Brazilian Army has received its first pair of SABER M60 2.0 low-altitude air defence radars from Embraer.
Four more radars of the same type are on order for the same customer, the company confirmed in a 28 September announcement.
Acquiring the SABER M60 2.0 3D radars expands operational capacity as part of the 2020-2023 Brazilian Army Strategic Plan.
Using solid-state pulse-Doppler radar technology and operating in the L-band, SABER M60 2.0 has a range of 32nmi, a detection altitude of 16,400ft and the capability to track up to 60 targets simultaneously including automatic target detection and classification.
The radar employs low-probability interception technology to prevent it from being identified by adversary aircraft.
The SABER M60 can be integrated with missile-based weapons systems or anti-aircraft artillery and can be assembled in 15 minutes, Embraer added.
